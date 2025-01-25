Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $21.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EVH opened at $10.11 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

