Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
