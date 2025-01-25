Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 20,914 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.