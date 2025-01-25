ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises approximately 2.2% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,869,000 after purchasing an additional 233,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,693,000 after buying an additional 59,196 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,083,000 after acquiring an additional 149,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,747,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

