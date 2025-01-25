Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,684.30 ($46.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,830 ($47.82). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,799.58 ($47.44), with a volume of 5,659,478 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($57.44) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($51.19) to GBX 4,400 ($54.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,619.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,685.78. The stock has a market cap of £34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,787.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,600.00%.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

