Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,165.3% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 318,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 304,673 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,792,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,574,000 after purchasing an additional 593,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,943,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.