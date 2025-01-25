Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela Sells 5,623 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$30.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.79 and a twelve month high of C$32.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.6254502 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
