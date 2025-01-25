Fenimore Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $101,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $217.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.