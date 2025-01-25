Fenimore Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $37,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average is $174.22. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.