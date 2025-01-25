Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.