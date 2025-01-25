Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.