Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 540,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 326,755 shares.The stock last traded at $191.95 and had previously closed at $188.17.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

