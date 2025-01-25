Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2025

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 540,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 326,755 shares.The stock last traded at $191.95 and had previously closed at $188.17.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.