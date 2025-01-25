Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 8.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $138,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

