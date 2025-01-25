Fifth District Savings Bank’s (NASDAQ:FDSB) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 28th

Fifth District Savings Bank’s (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 28th. Fifth District Savings Bank had issued 5,459,473 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $54,594,730 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Fifth District Savings Bank stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth District Savings Bank in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Fifth District Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth District Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000.

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

