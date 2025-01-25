Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $70,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 1,845,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,875,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,346,000 after purchasing an additional 799,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 497,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

