Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIHP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

