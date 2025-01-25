Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,757.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,199,000 after buying an additional 538,573 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,038,000 after buying an additional 501,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11,197.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 342,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 339,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

