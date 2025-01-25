Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

