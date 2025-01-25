Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

