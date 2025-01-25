Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.56 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

