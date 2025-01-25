Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 160,574 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,556,000 after buying an additional 833,291 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after buying an additional 195,678 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,567,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after buying an additional 452,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

