First Bancorp Inc ME Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after buying an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after buying an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

F opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

