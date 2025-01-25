First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases 1,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $255.65 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

