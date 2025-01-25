First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases 280 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $383.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $278.36 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
