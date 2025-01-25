First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
First Resource Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS FRSB opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. First Resource Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
About First Resource Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Resource Bancorp
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/20 – 01/24
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Netflix Stock Positioned for Explosive Growth in 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.