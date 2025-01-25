First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $56.73. Approximately 301,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 325,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXO. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 49.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 501.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

