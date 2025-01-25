First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.36 and last traded at $132.15, with a volume of 9915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.26.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

