Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Hillman Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hillman Co. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,511 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 11.3% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $764,543,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,737,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.