Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $32.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

