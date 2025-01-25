Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 515,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 255,025 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $36.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 223,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.