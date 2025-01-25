FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 33.8% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $412,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSCO stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

