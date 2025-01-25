FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 151,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,059,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $807.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.45.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,903 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

