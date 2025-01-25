Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Sells $37,985.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,290. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $4.77 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLL. B. Riley cut their target price on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 268.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

