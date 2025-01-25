FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AVR Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anteris Technologies Global’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVR. Barclays started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

AVR opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Anteris Technologies Global has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

