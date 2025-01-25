Gala (GALA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Gala (GALA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $78.15 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,855,148,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,830,988,508 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is a decentralised platform founded by Eric Schiermeyer in 2019, aiming to revolutionise the gaming industry by granting players true ownership of in-game assets and a voice in game development. The GALA token serves as the ecosystem’s utility token, facilitating in-game transactions, rewarding node operators, and enabling governance participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

