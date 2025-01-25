Games for a Living Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.70 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and $158,092.10 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,403,361,077 tokens. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,403,361,076.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00832987 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $195,381.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

