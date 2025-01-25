Games for a Living Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.70 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and $158,092.10 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,565.08 or 0.99732097 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,938.19 or 0.99134181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,403,361,077 tokens. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.
Buying and Selling Games for a Living
