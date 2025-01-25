Gems (GEMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $38.90 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $38.90 million and $4.27 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,492.53 or 0.99604024 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103,915.46 or 0.99053954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems’ launch date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,884,315 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.09024057 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,343,988.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

