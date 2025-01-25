Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
