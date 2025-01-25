Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 918,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,125,000 after purchasing an additional 277,110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

