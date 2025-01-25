Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 16,524 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,347,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,452,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 146.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.03 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

