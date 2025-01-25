Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.