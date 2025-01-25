Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.