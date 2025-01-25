Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.01 and traded as high as $214.26. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $207.54, with a volume of 859 shares changing hands.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.25.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.