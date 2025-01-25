Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 41.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

