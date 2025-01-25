Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.