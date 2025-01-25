Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $25.06.
About Gladstone Land
