Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Goatseus Maximus has a total market cap of $245.20 million and $63.86 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,996,094 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,996,094.660608. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.24238181 USD and is down -12.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $78,496,775.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

