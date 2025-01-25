Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after acquiring an additional 106,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,640,000 after purchasing an additional 665,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,617,000 after buying an additional 700,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $217.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

