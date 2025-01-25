Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.47. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

