Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.