Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at $21,001,901.86. This trade represents a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $34,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,515.23. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.