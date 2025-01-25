Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,280 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.79.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

